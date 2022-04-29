Surrey RCMP investigating ‘very disturbing’ incident directed at Muslim community

Vehicle left roadway and almost hit one of three pedestrians outside Surrey mosque: police

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and information after three pedestrians were doused with water – and one allegedly almost hit by the same vehicle involved – outside a mosque Wednesday night.

“While the suspect’s motives are not yet known, this is a very disturbing incident directed at our Muslim community,” a news release states.

“We will be working to determine motive and want to reassure the community that the incident will be fully investigated.”

According to a news release, police were alerted to the incident just before 11 p.m. on April 27, with a report “that water had been thrown from a moving vehicle at three pedestrians from the Muslim community, who were walking in the area of 124 Street and 72A Avenue.”

“Within minutes of the initial report, a subsequent call was received that the same vehicle left the roadway and almost struck one of the pedestrians,” the release continues.

The investigation is in the early stages, and police say they have identified the alleged driver of the suspect vehicle. They are in the process of speaking with witnesses and obtaining video evidence.

In a letter shared on Twitter, BC Muslim Association officials say they are “gravely concerned” by the incident.

We are gravely concerned after an attack on worshippers close to a mosque in Surrey, BC. In the aftermath of what happened in London, where an individual ran over a family with his vehicle, the incident with a car outside the mosque is gravely concerning. pic.twitter.com/KPK5MB5o7H — NCCM (@nccm) April 28, 2022

“In the aftermath of the London terror attack, the feigning of running over community members is not a small matter,” the letter states.

“While our priority is towards making sure our congregants are safe in the aftermath of such a terrifying incident, we are calling on the police to investigate this as a potential hate crime.”

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

