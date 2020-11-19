(File photo)

(File photo)

Surrey RCMP issue warning following trio of overdose deaths in 12 hours

‘Toxic batch’ of street drugs suspected

Surrey RCMP are warning of a potential “toxic batch” of street drugs, after responding to three apparent overdose deaths within a 12-hour period.

In a news release issued just before midnight Wednesday (Nov. 18), police caution that “those who chose to consume may be at an increased risk.”

“The Surrey RCMP would like to remind the general public that the use of non prescription drugs from unregulated suppliers is inherently dangerous and should be avoided,” the release adds.

The deceased do not appear to have any connection to each other, the release states.

The warning comes just a month after Fraser Health issued an overdose alert for Surrey, following a spike in overdoses over a 24-hour period, resulting from cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

READ MORE: Fraser Health issues Overdose Alert for Surrey

For those who choose to use, police recommend taking precautions including do not use alone, always have a Narcan kit nearby and call 911 immediately if you suspect yourself or someone else is overdosing.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

overdoseRCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dykeman’s farewell means Langley school board byelection
Next story
COVID-19 exposure notice posted for 10 flights through B.C. from Nov. 6 to 16

Just Posted

Township firefighters battled a residential structure fire on 32nd Avenue near 204th Street on Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)
WorkSafe BC investigating COVID outbreak at Langley Township fire department

Numbers continue to rise; union says 11 confirmed and 25 possible cases as of Wednesday

Langley School District issued notices of COVID-19 exposures at multiple schools on Wednesday. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Multiple Langley schools issued COVID-19 exposure alerts by district

R.E. Mountain Secondary was issued two separate letters by Fraser Health

Outgoing Langley School board of education Chair Megan Dykeman spoke at her last meeting before being sworn in as a provincial MLA. Trustee Rod Ross has been elected the new chair. (YouTube screengrab)
Dykeman’s farewell means Langley school board byelection

Trustee Rod Ross is the new board chair

Williams Park marks 30th year of Christmas lights with COVID-19-friendly drive-thru display. (Black Press Media files)
Williams Park to shine bright for visitors via drive-thru display

The annual Christmas tradition, which turns 30 this year, is open to spectators Nov. 28 to Dec. 30

Icons for the Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest social media platforms are displayed on a window in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Offensive posts aimed at Langley school draw warning from district

‘ Misuse of the school name is infringement’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
Mission Institution’s ‘mismanagement’ of latest COVID-19 outbreak slammed by guard’s union

Union president says a ‘rigged investigation’ followed their safety complaints at the facility

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

(File photo)
Surrey RCMP issue warning following trio of overdose deaths in 12 hours

‘Toxic batch’ of street drugs suspected

Most Read