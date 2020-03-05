Surrey RCMP nab impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Surrey RCMP say a 35-year-old driver of this semi-truck was pulled over on Wednesday (March 4) at about midnight because it didn’t have headlights on. Police say the driver was found to be impaired and the truck was impounded. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say a semi-truck driver has been issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the vehicle impounded, after he was allegedly found to be impaired while driving.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday, officers were patrolling in Fleetwood, near Fraser Highway and 160th Street, when they noticed a semi-truck driving “without its headlights on.”

Police said that officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver, a 35-year-old man, “was found to be impaired while operating the truck.”

Surrey RCMP said he was issued the prohibition and his truck was impounded for 30 days.

This incident follows a “significant commercial vehicle enforcement blitz” by the Surrey RCMP and other law enforcement partners, according to police, that resulted in the inspection of 33 commercial vehicles.

Police said nine vehicles were “fully removed” from the road and 11 were cited for various defective conditions.

“To find this impaired commercial vehicle operator, as well as a large number of mechanical violations is concerning,” said Sgt David Chu of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services.

“Commercial vehicle inspections and sobriety checks for all operators of conveyances such as taxis, buses and commercial vehicles may be conducted at any time. We will continue our enforcement actions to make our roads safer for all.”

