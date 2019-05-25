UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say boy, 11, missing for two days found safe

Dominic Mattie was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 13500-block of Gateway Drive in Surrey

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say a missing boy has been found safe.

They thanked the public and others for their assistance in locating the child.

ORIGINAL:

Surrey RCMP say an 11-year old boy has gone missing since Thursday evening.

The police say Dominic Mattie was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 13500-block of Gateway Drive in Surrey.

The missing boy is Caucasian, five-feet-and-one-inch tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has light brown or dark blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Mattie was wearing green and black shorts, and red and black Nike running shoes.

Police say they and the boy’s family are concerned for his well being.

People with information are asked to contact the local RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers.

Callers are asked to quote file number 2019-75412.

The Canadian Press

