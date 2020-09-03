Surrey RCMP seize ‘significant’ quantity of drugs, cash

Surrey RCMP’s drug unit has seized a “significant” quantity of drugs and cash following a search at a Whalley house. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP’s drug unit has seized a “significant” quantity of drugs and cash following a search at a Whalley house.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said on Aug. 20, during the drug unit’s “proactive enforcement,” officers saw two people allegedly involved in “suspicious activity consistent with drug trafficking” outside of a home in the 9400-block of 129th Street.

She said both people were detained “and found to be in possession of cash and street-level drugs.”

Through a search warrant on the same day with the help of the gang enforcement team, Sidhu said officer seized 225 grams of suspected cocaine, 3.1 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 157 suspected oxycodone pills, more than $100,000 in cash, one handgun and ammunition, 20 kilograms of a raw cutting agent and a drug brick press.

Surrey RCMP held a media availability Thursday (Sept. 3) following the seizure of drugs, cash and a firearm by the detachment’s drug unit.

“This investigation has taken a significant amount of illicit drugs off the street,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, acting Proactive Enforcement Officer. “Given the current opioid overdose crisis, these drugs could very likely have harmed or killed people in our community.”

One suspect, Sidhu said, was released at the scene and one war arrested during the search.

However, she added no charges have been laid yet as the investigation is ongoing.

Sidhu said one of the suspects involved “is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone that has any information about the investigation, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



