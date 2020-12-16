Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, killing a pedestrian on a sidewalk. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, killing a pedestrian on a sidewalk. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom

Pedestrian was struck at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, near 144 Street and 61A Avenue

A Surrey woman was walking her children home from school in Newton Tuesday afternoon when she was struck and killed by an unoccupied cargo van that rolled into traffic, struck another vehicle and then hit the victim on a sidewalk near 144 Street and 61A Avenue.

A mechanical inspection is being done on the van.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

Sidhu said police won’t be releasing the victim’s name. She said the person associated to the van stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured, she added.

“Officers are going to be looking at what the exact cause was that led to this incredibly tragic collision, so they’ll look to see whether it was a mechanical failure of the vehicle or was the vehicle left running, all those questions are what we’re looking to answer right now through the investigation,” Sidhu said.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic
Next story
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

Just Posted

David Gray says the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline will knock down a wooded area on his property where he and his wife walk every day. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man irked that pipeline will knock down his woods

The Trans Mountain expansion cuts through his back yard

Walnut Grove Community Centre’s pool has been closed for months due to the pandemic, one funding issue the Township council is grappling with as it begins budget talks. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Good news, bad news as Township council grapples with budget

Development fees are up, but costs are higher in other areas

Woodworker Wally Martin picked up a few pieces of lumber that was part of the now toppled Alder Inn. (Wally Marin/Special to The Star)
Alder Inn goes from hotel to coffee table

Woodworker Wally Martin plans to make projects with lumber preserved from Aldergrove hotel

Katelyn Schroeder, Hugh McNeill and Bailey Herbert all won the aggregate award in their categories in Victoria in March 2020. They were among 10 LOSC swimmers cited for their achievements by Swim BC for the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific (file)
Langley Olympians Swim Club athletes cited for achievements

A recognition of their hard work, coach says

Paul Luongo is the musical and artistic director of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. (Langley Advance Times files)
Uke ensemble takes it virtual for the holidays

Langley kids group couldn’t perform traditional Christmas concert in person, so they’ve gone online

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 who gave birth while in coma finally meets her newborn son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
RCMP bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A plush stuffie has been made in memory of the late Mac the therapy dog who worked at University of the Fraser Valley. It is a fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS). (Facebook/UFV PADS Canine Counsellor Mac)
Mac the UFV therapy dog now available in stuffie form

Plush toy in the form of popular late dog part of fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

Jenna Hauck is a multimedia journalist with The Chilliwack Progress. (Chilliwack Progress file)
COLUMN: Minimalist family Christmas yet again

‘I enjoyed the little things that year… and it turned out to be a pretty great Christmas after all’

Jordyn from Fraser Valley Regional Library demonstrates the new sunshine lamps FVRL has added to its Playground lending collection. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/YouTube screenshot)
Borrow some sunshine from your local library this winter

Fraser Valley Regional Library adds light therapy sunshine lamps to Playground lending collection

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Most Read