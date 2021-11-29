(File photo)

(File photo)

Surrey RCMP urge caution to anyone hiring escorts after robbery reports

Police believe there are victims who haven’t come forward

Surrey RCMP are cautioning people who use escorts, following a series of robberies linked to the use of online escort services.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Monday (Nov. 29) that police are investigating three incidents that have been reported since September, in which men who arranged to meet with an escort for a sexual encounter were robbed.

Believing the problem may be more widespread, investigators are liaising with other jurisdictions, and encouraging anyone else who may have experienced a similar crime to come forward.

“We also understand that, given the nature of these crimes, that a lot of people who use escort services are hesitant to make a police report when something doesn’t go as planned,” Munn said.

“So we believe that there’s likely unreported incidents as well that may assist us with our investigation.”

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue another warning about officer-impersonation scam

Munn said she could not provide details of exactly where in Surrey the reported robberies occurred, due to the ongoing investigation, “but we also recognize there is a little bit of a risk to people using these services and we want them to be safe.”

For those who do use escorts, police recommend taking precautions including:

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe;

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person;

• Do not have valuables easily accessible; and,

• Use a buddy system so that someone knows where you are and can contact police should you not check in with them.

Anyone wishing to report a similar incident, or with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey

Previous story
Canada attends emergency G7 health meeting on Omicron variant
Next story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Just Posted

Christmas in Williams Park is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park returns

On Monday, Nov. 29, the driver of a car noticed smoke. She pulled over and got out before it burst into flames. (Sherry Leighton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Women escapes as car erupts in flames

Ben Josephson, head coach at Langley’s Trinity Western University, will be among some of the top volleyball minds from across North America on hand to share their knowledge as part of the coaching symposium next month’s Volleyball Showcase. (TWU files/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Top coaches part of volleyball symposium next month at Langley Events Centre

The Olynyk display is at 6474 197th St. and features several penguins in the holiday spirit.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Langley is lighting up for the holidays