Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley

One vehicle was broken in half by the force of the collision

A Surrey teen has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash in Langley on Thursday, Sept 15.

Langley RCMP said the 17-year-old was one of three occupants in a Chevy Cruze that collided with a Pontiac Sunfire at the intersection of 200th Street and Grade Crescent at 10:53 p.m.

The Chevy was heading north on 200th Street when it hit the rear of the Sunfire, which was making a left-hand turn.

The force of the impact flipped the Cruze on its side against a power pole, while the Sunfire was split in two.

Two male occupants of the Sunfire escaped serious injury, while the driver and other passenger in the Cruze, both 17, were transported to hospital.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation and Langley RCMP have appealed for any witnesses to contact the investigators at the non-emergency number, 604-532-3200.

