Emergency crews respond to a Feb. 3 crash along Scott Road that involved a pedestrian and a taxi. Surrey RCMP say a woman stepped off the curb in front of the cab while using her cell phone. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Crashes

Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone: police

Surrey RCMP say the 22-year-old pedestrian’s ‘inattention’ led to the crash on Scott Road

Surrey RCMP say a 22-year-old woman is in hospital after stepping in front of a taxi while using her cell phone.

She suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened on Sunday (Feb. 3) around 9:20 p.m. near Scott Road and 99th Avenue.

Police say the woman attempted to cross the busy road mid-block, stepping off the curb in front of a southbound SurDel Taxi.

“Speed and alcohol are not factors in this collision,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson in an overnight release. “Pedestrian inattention is a contributing factor in this collision.”

The driver of the cab remained on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Scott Road was closed southbound for a short time, but has since been reopened

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, to call 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers quoting Surrey file number 2019-017426.

homelessphoto

(Emergency crews respond to a Feb. 3 crash along Scott Road involving a pedestrian and a taxi. Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Previous story
Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended
Next story
Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cold start to Year of the Pig in Langley

Hundreds attend fifth annual lunar new year celebration

Strong winds leave thousands in Lower Mainland without power

Winds bring down trees as an arctic outflow moves in

Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Spectators may be divided on who they want to win today’s game, but they share a passion for football

How Variety helps two Langley City kids with their disabilities

Charity covers thousands in costs that basic medical plan doesn’t

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

January home sales in Metro Vancouver lowest since 2009

Last month’s home sales were 36.3 per cent below the 10-year average as listings increased

‘Anonymous angel’ finds Kelowna dog stolen from Vancouver car

Luc had been taken in ‘smash and grab’ car robbery last week

Vancouver home sales fall nearly 40% in January as prices pull back

Month-over-month, home sales were up 2.9% versus December 2018.

5 to start your day

Strong winds knock out power, Arctic air moves in, and woman gets hit while crossing street on phone

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone: police

Surrey RCMP say the 22-year-old pedestrian’s ‘inattention’ led to the crash on Scott Road

Most Read