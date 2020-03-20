The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture is asking 0 Avenue residents from Surrey to Aldergrove to be on the lookout for Asian giant hornets. (Contributed photo)

Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

Large honeybee predator spotted in White Rock in November

Residents along 0 Avenue, from Surrey to Aldergrove, are being asked to report any sightings of Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia).

In a news release issued Friday morning, Ministry of Agriculture officials say the large wasps – first found in B.C. last August, and spotted in White Rock in November – may emerge from their nests in the coming weeks and months.

READ MORE: Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

The invasive species are well-known to prey on honeybees and are capable of destroying hives in a short time period.

In December 2019, two specimens were found near Blaine, Wash., and a single specimen was found in White Rock the month prior, according to the release. The findings, the release adds, indicate a probability that nesting hornets are overwintering in the area.

Wooded habitat, like areas near the Canada-U.S. border, offer suitable hornet nesting grounds. Residents along 0 Avenue may be the first to notice them.

The provincial apiculturist will place hornet traps in the area and distribute pest-alert notices to 0 Avenue residents in the coming weeks, along with information and pictures of the Asian giant hornet and the steps to take if the insect is seen, the release advises.

Asian giant hornets are large compared to other hornets, with noticeably large orange heads and black eyes. Worker hornets are approximately 3.5 cm in length. Queens can be up to 4-5 cm in length with a wingspan of 4-7 cm.

According to the release, he Asian giant hornet is classified as a serious honeybee predator. They hunt insects for food and generally are not interested in humans, pets and livestock. When their nest is disturbed, however, they will attack with painful stings, which can be hazardous to people’s health.

To report a sighting, contact the Invasive Species Council of BC at 1-888-933-3722, via the council’s Report Invasives app or online at https://bcinvasives.ca/report

The Asian giant hornet was first found in British Columbia in August 2019 in Nanaimo. The single nest was located and destroyed.

Surreywhite rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities
Next story
Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 at 200 Street

A vehicle is blocking the right lane

Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

Large honeybee predator spotted in White Rock in November

VIDEO: Langley City and Township announce ‘Level 1’ Emergency Operations Centre response

Mayors Val van den Broek and Jack Froese held COVID-19 press conference Thursday afternoon

Longtime Aldergrove volunteer surprised with red carpet award ceremony on ice

Chris Lakusta was awarded ‘Volunteer of the Decade’ this month after years of work behind the scenes

VIDEO: Murrayville kids share tips on how to spend time at home during COVID-19 crisis

A Langley mom explains how she talks to her kids about coronavirus

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Lack of consumer demand, global-oil war reducing pump prices

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

Most Read