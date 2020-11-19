Surrey’s top cop blindsided by $45M budget reduction amid transition from RCMP: Memo

Brian Edwards tells staff he’s uncertain how 25 per cent cut will impact staffing and safety

Surrey’s police chief says the city’s proposed budget for 2021 includes a 25 per cent reduction in funding for the RCMP to accommodate the police transition – and he had no idea it was coming.

Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards made the statements in an internal memo on Nov. 19 obtained by the Surrey Now-Leader.

In the email, Edwards writes that the publication of a city report “was unfortunately the first formal notification I received from the City on their intent to reduce our budget by $45.01M in 2021.”

“I was not consulted during the budgeting process, which means that I do not have any information on how the City intends to implement this 25% reduction,” he adds.

Edwards says in the memo that he has not received any notification to initiate a reduction in Surrey RCMP’s personnel, “nor is there any agreement yet in place for any partial transition to a municipal police service in 2021.”

The memo indicates Edwards anticipates a “positive resolution” to his concerns given his “strong working relationship” with the city’s executive staff.

Edwards writes he has sent his concerns to city hall.

The Now-Leader has requested comment from Edwards and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

This story will be updated when more information is received.

BELOW: An internal Surrey RCMP memo obtained by the Now-Leader written by Surrey’s Officer-in-Charge Brian Edwards.

