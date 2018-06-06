Two men believed to be linked to the December 2017 killing of Gavinder Grewal were captured on surveillance video.

Surveillance footage captures suspects in Gavin Grewal murder

Man with strong Abbotsford gang links was killed last December

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified two vehicles and two men believed to be associated to the murder of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity.

Grewal, 30, was found dead in his North Vancouver apartment on Dec. 23, 2017, and police say his death was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jung said surveillance footage has identified two vehicles believe to be linked to the killing. One is a 2003-2008 dark-coloured Lexus RX350 and the other is a 2016-2018 black Nissan Titan.

IHIT also gathered footage that showed two people in the Nissan Titan. One is described as a South Asian man approximately 20 to 25 years old and wearing a black jacket and a white shirt.

The other is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, with a beard and wearing a toque and a dark jacket.

READ MORE: Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

READ MORE: Man killed in North Vancouver had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity

“We are asking the public’s help in identifying these two males or anyone associated to the Lexus RX350 or the Nissan Titan,” Jang said.

“There are people who have information about what happened to Mr. Grewal. We urge anyone with information to please come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

GAVIN GREWAL

Grewal is well-known to police, particularly in Abbotsford, where his funeral was held.

He and two others – Sandeep Sidhu and Jimi Sandhu – were the subject of a public warning from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in March 2015.

At that time, the APD warned that the men were part of an ongoing gang battle in the area – then known as the Townline Hill conflict – and were immersed in a “criminal lifestyle that includes violence, drugs and weapons.”

Police warned that the trio posed a risk of “significant harm to the safety of the community and anyone who may associate with them.”

Grewal was identified by Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich, in an interview with the Abbotsford News in September 2015, as the leader of one of two gangs battling for drug territory in Abbotsford. Sidhu and Sandhu were identified by Rich as the leaders of the other gang.

Grewal was also one of two men charged in June 2016 with the 2010 shooting death of Mandy Johnson of Langley. Johnson, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Abbotsford.

The other man charged, Jason Himpfen, is currently on trial for second-degree murder.

 

This is a stock image of a Lexus RX350.

This is a stock image of a Nissan Titan.

Previous story
UPDATED: RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam park
Next story
B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Just Posted

Surveillance footage captures suspects in Gavin Grewal murder

Man with strong Abbotsford gang links was killed last December

Langley teacher: Student actions speak to a bright future

Seniors at R.E. Mountain Secondary create a year-long project aimed at fighting for social justice.

Langley pageant contender a self-proclaimed contradiction in terms

Alice Kim, 19, is one of 27 young women vying for the Miss BC 2018 crown.

Langley City brings 18th triathlon to local streets and pool

Tri-It action kicks off just before 8 a.m. at Al Anderson pool on Sunday.

VOTING: What kind of new business do Langleyites want downtown?

Public picks one of five proposed companies vying to win a $130,000 Start It Up Langley contest.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Delta crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

Crash causes delays on Coquihalla

A lane closure is in effect near Coldwater Road on Highway 5

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

1 dead in serious collision that closed ‪Golden Ears Way

Crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday

Most Read