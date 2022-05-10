Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision

Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage

Surveillance footage from a Burnaby construction site that has been handed over to the RCMP tmay provide more insight after a 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a dump truck nearby.

The footage appears to show the teen being startled by a dog that ran out of its yard, causing her to jump out into the street. Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage and have halted all work at their construction site as the investigation takes place.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences continue to be with the family, friends and schoolmates of a teenage girl who was killed by a dump truck near one of our construction sites. This is truly an unimaginable loss that cannot be adequately expressed in words,” the companies said in a statement.

READ MORE: Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

The companies added that their traffic management plan was developed at the direction of the City of Burnaby’s traffic department. All parties are now reviewing the plan to determine if there is another route trucks can use to divert construction trucks away from 11th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP said in their own statement that they are continuing to gather evidence and are looking at all possible factors, however, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this case.

RCMP said they are aware that a dog was nearby at the time of the collision, but said there is no indication the dog was behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any complaints to police.

“We know the community is looking for answers as to what caused this tragic collision,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are asking people not to jump to conclusions as our officers continue to gather necessary evidence. There are many people affected by this tragedy and we are working to ensure supports are in place for anyone affected.”

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to goose, then replaces eggs with infertile decoys
Next story
Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions

Just Posted

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson and Laurie Thomasson dedicated a bench at Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll park to the memory of her late husband, Brian Thomasson (inset), a long-time Aldergrove resident remembered as a ‘huge community contributor.’ (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove park bench honours memory of a ‘huge community contributor’

James Shannon, Nicola Shannon, Danielle Snider, Cassie Unger are part of the newly Little Dipper Theatre Company. Their inaugural production will be presented in June at Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Zeal to make hometown an art hub, Langley resident launches a theatre company

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

The car crash at 200th Street and 72 Avenue affected morning commute on Tuesday, May 7. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Car crash on a busy Langley intersection led to short traffic slowdown