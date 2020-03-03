Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen by family on Feb. 23, 2020 in her New Westminster home. (RCMP handout)

Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 24 in New Westminster

Major crimes investigators have released new surveillance footage of Nirla Sharma, 44, who mysteriously disappeared in the early hours from her New Westminster home last month.

The video, released Tuesday, shows Sharma walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Police are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving over the Queensborough bridge between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day to contact investigators, Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

Sharma was last seen in her home in Queensborough area at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23. She did not show up at her workplace in Burnaby that morning. Since her disappearance, police and search and rescue have scoured the area.

“As the days go by, we become more and more concerned for her well-being,” Scott said.

Sharma is described as south Asian, roughly 5’3” with a slim build and weighing about 138 pounds. She has short, black hair and brown eyes.

ALSO READ: Husband of missing New Westminster woman was charged with threatening wife last month

Sharma also has a tattoo on her left arm, of an OM symbol, and another tattoo of a crown on her right wrist, as well as a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set, but may be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

ALSO READ: New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Next story
COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read