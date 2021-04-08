A young swimmer dives in at the Fort Langley outdoor pool in 2017. A new public engagement process to get input on options for the shut-down pool is underway. (Langley Advance Times file)

Survey on Fort Langley Pool’s future wraps up soon

Residents have until Friday, April 16 to give online input

Langley Township is asking more members of the public to offer their two cents about the future of the Fort Langley Community Park before the survey wraps up on Friday, April 16.

The pool at the park is almost 60 years old, and was to have been replaced by a spray park.

The aging pool had a number of problems, including “lack of universal accessibility, non-compliance with current health codes, and antiquated systems to sanitize water safely for users,” the Township noted in a previous survey in 2020.

After locals, including then 12-year-old Nora Cashato, objected to the plan, the Township decided to look for more input.

Last fall, the Township council hit pause on the plan to replace the pool, seeking more public input.

READ MORE: Council puts Fort Langley pool replacement on pause

The new public engagement website was launched in March, and is online at tol.ca/FLCPsurvey.

The survey results will be presented to the Township council this summer for their consideration.

In the meantime, the pool will remain closed due to health and safety reasons.

The survey outlines both possible options and what those would cost taxpayers.

The Township has received a report outlining a much larger, modern replacement pool, but the cost would be about $7.5 million and it would impact expansion of the nearby Fort Langley Cemetery.

READ MORE: A new look at the fate of the Fort Langley outdoor pool gets underway

