Nora Cashato, 12, organized a petition to preserve the Fort Langley Outdoor Pool after she learned about its coming closure from her mother, Rachelle. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Survey on future spray park at Fort Langley Pool ends Friday

This is the last chance to answer an online survey about the project

A survey and “virtual open house” about the replacement of the Fort Langley Outdoor Pool with a spray park is wrapping up this Friday, Oct. 2.

Friday is the last day for residents to offer their input to an online survey found at tol.ca.

The aging community pool is being removed despite the objections of some local community members, including children from the surrounding area.

Nora Cashato gathered more than 3,000 signatures on a petition to oppose the plan to replace the pool.

READ MORE: 12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to council

However, plans are moving forward to replace the pool.

“The 60-year-old Fort Langley Outdoor Pool has recurring operational and maintenance problems, such as lack of universal accessibility, non-compliance with current health codes, and antiquated systems to sanitize water safely for users,” the Township notes as reasons for replacing it.

The survey asks questions about the type of design theme residents would prefer, and what specific spray and water features they would like to see.

Fort LangleyLangleyLangley TownshipSwimming

