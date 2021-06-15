Suspect allegedly wielding sword and Taser when RCMP arrived at Langley party

A man is facing multiple charges and appeared in court Tuesday

A man who was arrested at a holiday house party in Langley with a sword and Taser was in court Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a house party for reports of a disturbance on Dec. 27, 2020, and heard yelling inside when they pulled up, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The house party was apparently a gathering of friends, but at some point a fight had broken out.

When the officers entered the home, they found a man wielding a Taser-style weapon in one hand, and a sword in the other, Largy said.

“He was told to drop the weapons and get on the ground,” Largy said.

The man complied and was arrested without further incident.

The investigation of the fight and its aftermath led to multiple charges, although police could not say much about the circumstances that led to the assault.

Travis William Campbell appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on the morning of Tuesday, June 15, charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon contrary to a court order, and mischief.

Also charged in the same incident was Shayna Michele Iggulden, who was charged with one count of assault with a weapon. Iggulden is scheduled to appear in court on her charge in July.

Campbell was later charged with breach of his release conditions in May in Burnaby.

Neither is currently in custody.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP cruiser ends up in ditch after attempted theft

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtCrimeLangley