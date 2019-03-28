Suspect breaks 18 car windows in North Vancouver in one night

Sgt. Peter Devries said the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars

More than a dozen people in North Vancouver woke up last week to their vehicle windows smashed in.

Police are looking for a suspect who shattered 18 windows in one night – sometime between 11 p.m. on March 9 and 8:30 a.m. March 10 in about an eight-block radius.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a news release Thursday the suspect didn’t steal anything, or even enter any of the cars.

“If wanting to ruin 18 people’s day for no reason could be a motive,” said DeVries, “this is a pretty good match.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

