Suspect escapes after police pursuit through Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Police chase involved two stolen vehicles, including one taken in Mission

A police chase Saturday that involved multiple stolen vehicles and moved across four municipalities in the Lower Mainland ended with the suspect getting away.

According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, Abbotsford police officers spotted a lone occupant driving a cube van Saturday morning that had reportedly been stolen from Mission.

Police followed the van to Langley, where Langley RCMP took over the pursuit. The suspect drove the cube van to the 19400-block of 32 Avenue in Surrey and parked the vehicle.

The suspect then got into a new vehicle that was parked in the area. That vehicle had reportedly been stolen in Abbotsford. The suspect drove the vehicle to the South Surrey Walmart, parked the vehicle in the underground parking lot and fled on foot.

The suspect was not located by police, Largy said.

The heavy police presence, which involved K-9 unit, marked and unmarked vehicles, and an RCMP helicopter flying above, raised questions and concern for some neighbours in the South Surrey area.

“We heard the helicopters, and were worried it was a manhunt,” a nearby resident told Peace Arch News.

“We ran around to make sure all our doors were locked. Such a relief it was just stolen vehicles and no one was hurt.”

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.



