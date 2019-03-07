Suspect exposed himself to Langley drive-through customers

Police are looking for this suspect and several others in recent crimes.

This man allegedly exposed himself to McDonald’s patrons.

Langley RCMP are looking for a man who exposed himself to drivers waiting in the drive-through line at a McDonald’s outlet.

The incident took place on Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Fraser Highway, when a man simply walked up to the waiting drivers, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley Advance.

She said most of the people in the cars were adults.

Police are also looking for a number of other suspects in recent crimes, including:

• A man stole items worth more than $1,000 from Princess Auto on Feb. 29. He is Caucasian, with short dark hair, clean shaven, and was wearing a black jacket with writing on the right sleeve, and blue jeans.

• Police are looking for a man who broke into a vending machine in the Langley Events Centre on March 7.

• A man stole several lottery tickets on Feb. 23 from the Langley Food Stop

• A man banned from a Langley 7-Eleven returned to the store on Feb. 24. When he was asked to leave, he allegedly threatened the clerk.

• A man allegedly stole several bottles from the Langley Liquor Warehouse on March 6.

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Banned from a 7-Eleven, this man allegedly threatened a clerk when told to leave.

This man allegedly stole alcohol.

A suspected lotto ticket thief.

Police say this man is a suspect in a theft from Princess Auto.