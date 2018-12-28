UPDATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

As the suspect in a driving rampage through Langley and Abbotsford remains in custody, police are asking again for video of the truck that struck seven people and two dogs on Dec. 19.

Starting around 8 p.m. that night, the driver began speeding through North Langley, allegedly deliberately trying to run down pedestrians, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m., he struck six people in Langley. Two dogs were also hit, one of them dying from the impact.

Several people were injured and taken to the ER, but only one remains in hospital recuperating, said Largy.

The driver then headed east to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the man then torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after that by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police working together.

James Joseph Gordon, a 24-year-old Abbotsford man, appeared in court today (Dec. 28) in Abbotsford, and was charged with 17 offenses, including five counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, five counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash, possession of stolen property, and arson.

Those charges are in addition to previous charges of theft of a vehicle and breach of a court recognizance order.

“Now that Christmas has passed, police are asking for the public to take some time and check any devices that may have video footage,” said Largy.

Police are looking for anything in North Langley or Abbotsford that caught the driving patterns of the pickup between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. The truck is a dark green 1998 mazda B4000 light pickup. Police have released photos of the vehicle, now damaged by fire.

“The video footage will be used to document the movements of this vehicle throughout the evening, and even the smallest amount of footage would be appreciated to further this extremely important investigation,” Largy said.

READ MORE: Driver hits six people, dog, in vehicular rampage through Langley, Abbotsford

Langley RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is still investigating the incidents, with the Abbotsford Police Department.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________