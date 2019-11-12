Aaliyah Rose was found dead at a unit in a condo building in Willoughby on the evening of July 22, 2018. (IHIT photo)

Suspect in Langley child’s murder appears in court

Kerryann Lewis is awaiting trial for first degree murder

The Langley woman charged with first degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter was back in court in New Westminster Tuesday.

Kerryann Lewis made an appearance in BC Supreme Court ahead of her trial, which is not scheduled to begin for almost a year.

Lewis, who is being held in custody, is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 8 for a pre-trial conference.

Her trial is currently scheduled to start on Oct. 5, 2020, and conclude on Nov. 13. It is currently expected to be a trial by jury, rather than by judge alone.

The scheduling is apparently based on the availability of Lewis’s lawyer.

Aaliyah Isabella Rosa, seven, was found dead in a Willoughby Slope condo on July 22, 2018.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) began looking into the case immediately after the discovery of Rosa’s death, and Lewis was charged with second degree murder on Aug. 17, 2018.

The charge was upgraded to first-degree murder earlier this year. If convicted, Lewis faces life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

READ MORE: Community pays tribute to Aaliyah Rosa with tree planting, balloon release

