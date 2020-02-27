A naked man was arrested Sunday after a theft and dangerous driving spree in Langley and Surrey. (Screencap)

Suspect in naked crime spree to appear in Surrey court

Police allege he’s responsible for thefts and multiple collisions

The man who allegedly carried out a naked crime spree in Langley and Surrey on Sunday morning is scheduled to make his next court appearance in March.

Tyson Joseph Ryan is expected back in court on March 13 on nine criminal charges, including theft of a vehicle, theft under $5,000 break and enter, possession of stolen property, fleeing from police, and failure to stop.

Ryan is accused of a break in and car theft in South Surrey at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the theft of licence plates, a number of collisions across Surrey and into Langley, and a final crash in Port Kells, following which he was arrested by a large number of officers.

During the middle of the incident, a Langley resident filmed a man running around a local field nude save for a pair of shoes. The man eventually drove off in a hurry.

The suspect was naked when he was eventually arrested.

READ MORE: Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

Cpl. Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP say they don’t know why the suspect was naked, and intoxication or mental illness will be looked at as the investigation was still underway this week.

This is not the first time Ryan has been before the courts. The 26-year-old resident of Kelowna appears to have a criminal record.

In 2017, court records show that Ryan was found guilty of multiple charges in Osoyoos, including resisting or obstructing a peace officer, two counts of theft under $5,000 and three of possession of stolen property.

He was back in court in Kelowna in 2018, and that case wrapped up Jan. 16 of this year, when he was found guilty of two counts of possession of stolen property and a breach of recognizance.

Court records list him as currently in custody, awaiting a March 13 appearance in Surrey Provincial Court.

