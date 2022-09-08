Suspect nabbed in catalytic converter theft in Walnut Grove

One suspect was arrested and another is still being sought by Langley RCMP after officers were called to another suspected catalytic converter theft on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Just after 11:30 p.m., a resident called the RCMP to say that an attempted catalytic converter theft was in progress in a parking garage in Walnut Grove, near 89th Avenue and 202nd Street.

When officers arrived, they managed to arrest one of the two suspects, but the other escaped on foot and couldn’t be located.

Police also found tools and a backpack, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The 29-year-old woman who was arrested has had previous contacts with police. She was held in custody but later released, and criminal charges are expected.

Because the attempted theft took place inside a building, charges could include theft, but also break and enter. The tools could lead to a charge of possession of break and entering instruments, Van Herk said.

Officers were investigating this week, getting CCTV images from security cameras in an attempt to identify and locate the male suspect.

Catalytic converters are frequently targeted by thieves because they contain rare minerals, and are a relatively valuable piece of scrap once removed from a car.

However, the thefts cost victims – or insurers – thousands in repair bills.

Anyone who has information on this incident can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

