The suspect in two indecent exposure incidents in Langley on Sept 21-22, 2020 is described as a Caucasian male, in his early 20’s, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, slim build with dark hair, and carrying a black backpack. (RCMP)

Suspect sought for indecent exposure incidents in Langley

RCMP release sketches

Langley RCMP are looking for a man responsible several indecent acts last week.

On September 21, 2020, between the hours of 2pm and 4pm, the Langley RCMP received reports of a man exposing himself to women in the downtown area of Langley City.

On September 22, 2020, between the hours of 2pm and 4pm, the Langley RCMP again received reports of a man exposing himself to women in the Yorkson area of Langley and later in the downtown area of Langley City.

Two composite sketches of the suspect were completed by the RCMP forensic artist and are being released to the public to assist in identifying the man.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, in his early 20’s, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, slim build with dark hair, and carrying a black backpack.

The Langley RCMP General Investigation Section is actively investigating and are asking anyone with information to call the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398. Should anyone encounter this man, they are asked please call 911 immediately to report.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said the incident serves “as a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings and take steps to ensure your personal safety. Walk together in a group, do not wear headphones, keep you cell phone out of sight. If you do see something, or someone suspicious, call the police and get to an area that is populated with people.”

