Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Transit police said a man who allegedly assaulted a woman Vancouver bus has died of an apparent drug overdose.

The incident took place on April 15 when the man allegedly assaulted a woman when she defended two Asian women wearing masks on the bus, pulling out some of her hair as well as leaving her with bruises.

Police initially issued a press release looking for the man on Tuesday, and by Wednesday the man had been identified as a 48-year-old man of no fixed address who had died of an apparent drug overdose one week after the alleged assault. Police said he was well known to them.

This attack is one of a series of assaults and racist comments against Asian people in Metro Vancouver since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as police said they have seen an increase in anti-Asian sentiment in the region.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

VPD identify suspect in 'racially motivated' attack on Asian man with dementia

Non-medical masks can help Canadians when physical distancing not possible, says Tam
'White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend' – city council

