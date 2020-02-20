Police say this man used a cab as a getaway vehicle after shoplifting food from a Langley 7-Eleven.

Suspect stiffed taxi driver during shoplifting getaway in Langley

RCMP are looking for suspects in several local incidents

Langley Mounties are looking for suspects in three recent crimes, including credit card fraud and shoplifting.

On Feb. 7, a man between 35 and 40 years old was seen allegedly stealing food from at Langley 7-Eleven, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, with balding brown hair and a short brown beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black winter vest, blue jeans, and black or grey shoes and was carrying a large black backpack.

The man fled in a taxi, but also allegedly didn’t pay the fare, said Largy.

Police are also looking for suspects in two other cases.

On Feb. 3, a man used a stolen credit card to buy items at a 7-Eleven.

On Feb. 5, a man allegedly broke into a storage room at the Walnut Grove Sandman Hotel.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

This man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at a 7-Eleven.

This man allegedly broke into a storage locker in a Langley hotel.

