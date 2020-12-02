Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

A man who sped away twice from police early Wednesday morning (Dec. 2) tried to thwart them by making a 911 call and falsely reporting that there were men with guns in east Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began at 1:21 a.m., when officers tried to stop a Toyota Corolla on Highway 1 at the Clearbrook Road exit. The vehicle sped away and was last seen at the McCallum Road exit, Bird said.

At 1:36 a.m., the same vehicle was seen leaving a residence in the 1000 block of Ross Road. Police set up a spike belt, which was successful in damaging puncturing the vehicle tires, but the suspect again sped away.

The abandoned vehicle was located a short distance away on Simpson Road at 1:56 a.m.

ALSO READ: Report of gun draws big RCMP response to Langley mall

While officers were dealing with that incident, the 911 call came in about the men with guns, resulting in patrol officers also responding to that area.

In the meantime, a search – including the use of a police service dog – was made in the area of the abandoned vehicle, and a 50-year-old New Westminster man was located and taken into custody.

Bird said the man was found to be in possession of the keys for the vehicle, and his cellphone indicated he had made the 911 call.

The man is now facing charges of facing new charges of fleeing from police, mischief, public mischief (for making the false 911 call) and breaching his court release order.

ALSO READ: False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Lower Mainland, police say


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, study finds
Next story
Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Just Posted

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Real estate markets continued to see high sales and rising prices

These three orbs in a triangular formation were spotted in the skies above Abbotsford/Aldergrove on Dec. 1. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Alleged UFO sighting in Abbotsford/Aldergrove

Footage from Dec. 1 shows three orbs in triangle formation in the skies

A Langley high school teacher was handed a one-day suspension for ‘physically intimidating’ Grade 7 student during a basketball game in February of 2016 (Black Press Media file)
Langley high school teacher gets one-day suspension for ‘physically intimidating’ Grade 7 student

Lost his temper because student was using football terms as a joke during basketball game

A homeless couple nap on a Langley City bench in 2018. According to new stats, the number of homeless who live outdoors is on the rise in the City and Township. (Langley Advance Times file)
More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, study finds

Number of ‘unsheltered’ is up 26 per cent from previous count in 2017

Traffic is backing on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound at 264th Street in Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (DriveBC photo)
TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Most Read