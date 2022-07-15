Suspect vehicle waited at office building before Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot, killed: IHIT

Investigators looking for witnesses and footage of Honda CRV that was later found burning

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, gave an update on the fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik on July 14 in Newton during a media briefing at Surrey RCMP main detachment on Friday (July 15). Police also released video footage of the suspect vehicle. (Photo: IHIT handout)

Homicide investigators say the suspect vehicle in Thursday’s (July 14) fatal shooting was captured on video arriving and waiting for Ripudaman Singh Malik before he was shot.

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, gave an update on the shooting Friday, releasing video footage of the suspect vehicle.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted of murder in the 1985 Air India bombing, was killed in a shooting at 8236 128 Street in Newton on Thursday morning.

The vehicle, a white Honda CRV, arrived at 8236 128 St. “a short time before the shooting and waited for Mr. Malik,” Lee said. As for how many occupants were in the suspect vehicle, Lee said he “can’t discuss that right now.”

Police responded to the report of a shooting around 9:26 a.m., and when officers arrived they found Malik “suffering from fatal injuries” and “it appears he was alone at the time,” Lee said.

Shortly after the shooting, the CRV was found burning nearby in the area of 82 Avenue and 122A Street. Lee noted the vehicle fire is believed to be connected to the shooting.

He said investigators are now asking the public for any dash-cam footage or witnesses to come forward.

Specifically, they’re looking for footage or witnesses in the area of the shooting between 7 and 9 a.m. In the area of the vehicle fire, they’re looking for witnesses or footage between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Asked if police have video of the shooting, Lee said officers are still looking through CCTV footage, “but we don’t have that informtaion as it’s still being reviewed.” He added IHIT is also “still determining” if the burned vehicle was stolen.

“There was a lot to process at that scene.”

After the shooting, a Surrey RCMP release noted police “are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle may have been used as a getaway vehicle.”

Asked if IHIT has information on a potential getaway vehicle, Lee said they don’t yet.

While it’s believed to be a targeted shooting, Lee said police “understand that this is a high-profile, international story.”

“Our investigators are following evidence and so we’re not able to engage in speculation,” he noted.

“We’re aware that he’s connected to (the Air India bombing) incident, but at this point with all the evidence, we’re not able to speculate as to motive.”

Malik was found not guilty of eight criminal counts, including bomb-related and first-degree murder charges.

The only man held accountable for the Air India bombing was Inderjit Singh Reyat, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2003 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The bombing killed 329 people. Seven Surrey families lost loved ones in the Air India explosion off the coast of Ireland.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk



