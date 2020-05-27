Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 20 bricks of suspected cocaine from a northbound commercial vehicle at the Pacific Highway border May 1. (CBSA photo)

Suspected cocaine seized at South Surrey border

20 bricks of alleged illicit drug sniffed out during search of commercial tractor-trailer

Twenty bricks of suspected cocaine were seized from a northbound commercial vehicle at the Pacific Highway border in South Surrey on May 1.

Canada Border Services Agency officials announced the find – which weighed approximately 20 kilograms – today (May 27).

According to a news release, the bricks were discovered after officers examining a commercial tractor-trailer noticed anomalies.

“With the help of a CBSA detector dog, 20 bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered,” the release states.

“The CBSA estimates that this quantity of suspected cocaine would be worth over $2.5 million.”

One person was arrested in connection with the find, which was turned over to the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further investigation.

“Our border services officers and intelligence officers are working around the clock to make sure that goods continue to enter Canada and that the illegal goods stay out,” Daniela Evans, CBSA’s Pacific Highway director, said in the release.

“This seizure of suspected cocaine demonstrates their dedication to keep our communities safe and I am proud to be working alongside them.”


