Suspected drunk driver from Langley demolishes light pole

The early morning crash left the driver injured

A Langley man is suspected of impaired driving after a crash in Richmond that spread a debris field across No. 5 road on Tuesday morning.

At about 1 a.m. a car slammed into a utility pole and a light pole in the 9100 block of No. 5 road, said Cpl. Dennis Hwang, a spokesperson for the Richmond RCMP.

The driver, a 30-year-old Langley man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours while police investigated. Hwang said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact Const. Z. Sharoom of the Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team at 604-278-1212.

Previous story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

Just Posted

Kodiaks captain who championed the PJHL is back, this time as head coach

Aldergrove’s Chris Price, 30, returns to his hometown to lead the team once again

LETTER: Langley woman laud all-ages production

TWU staged the Snow Queen and this audience member was impressed

VIDEO: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Abbotsford

Crews are on scene on Lefeuvre Road and have road blocked in both directions

VIDEO: Power outages starting around Langley

Almost 300 customers are affected so far but stronger winds are forecast

VIDEO: 90 km/h wind gusts expected in Langley on Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the area

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

White Rock kids stick anti-impaired driving messages to 3,000 liquor store bags

‘Think of Me’ sticker campaign hits White Rock’s private liquor stores Nov. 29

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Most Read