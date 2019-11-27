Suspected drunk driver from Langley demolishes light pole

A Langley man is suspected of impaired driving after a crash in Richmond that spread a debris field across No. 5 road on Tuesday morning.

At about 1 a.m. a car slammed into a utility pole and a light pole in the 9100 block of No. 5 road, said Cpl. Dennis Hwang, a spokesperson for the Richmond RCMP.

The driver, a 30-year-old Langley man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours while police investigated. Hwang said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact Const. Z. Sharoom of the Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team at 604-278-1212.