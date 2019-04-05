Suspected dynamite, ammo found in Vancouver storage locker

Vancouver police set off a controlled explosion late Thursday after a box of explosives was found in a storage locker.
What appeared to be dynamite and ammunition were found in a building near Victoria Drive, between East 36 and East 41 avenues, police said in a series of tweets.
The department’s explosive disposal unit was called in, and officers safely transported and neutralized the suspected dynamite. A nearby park and the surrounding area were closed for roughly two hours.
No one was hurt.
