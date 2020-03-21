Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Suspected human bones found on rural property in Abbotsford

Investigation in early stages, police say

Police are investigating after bones that are suspected to be human were found on a rural Abbotsford property on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said police were called to the 32200 block of King Road – just east of Clearbrook Road – at 11:45 a.m.

She said the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be available as further forensic work is complete.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers, members of the forensic identification unit, major crime detectives and the BC Coroners Services were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

