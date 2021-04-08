Suspects caught in stolen cars in Langley – twice in one day

In two incidents, RCMP arrested people behind the wheels of purloined vehicles

Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate stolen cars in Langley in a single day, local Mounties say.

The first incident began when a black Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen in Coquitlam at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

At 6 a.m., the RCMP in Langley got a tip about a suspicious vehicle – a black F-350 that was cruising very slowly up and down a street in Brookswood.

Officers found the car in the 20700 block of 42nd Avenue and followed it to a home in the 4000 block of 204B Street, where the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested leaving the truck. She did not live in the area, Largy said.

Police then found several IDs in the truck that did not belong to the driver. It’s suspected they were stolen, Largy said.

Later that morning, a white Ford Fusion was stolen from a construction site on Glover Road.

It was found a short distance away, parked on a dead end of Old Yale Road near the Langley Bypass in Langley City. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested by police as he got out of the car, and a search found he was carrying debit and credit cards that belonged to the car owner.

The 25-year-old woman, a Langley resident, and the 46-year-old man were both given court dates for later in the year.

The RCMP will present all the evidence to the BC Prosecution Service, which has the authority to decide whether to lay charges.

