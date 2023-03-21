Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Police still asking those with dash cam footage from the area/time of the assault to come forward

Kelowna RCMP has identified a suspect group in the assault on an international student Friday night.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, is resting at home following an attack after exiting a city bus where his turban was ripped off and he was dragged by his hair.

Investigators are conducting extensive video canvassing and continue to ask anyone with dash camera video from the area of Highway 97 N and the McCurdy bus stop between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. March 17.

Although the suspect group has been identified, no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the motive and details of the assault.

“It is imperative that we conduct our investigations methodically and thoroughly to obtain all available evidence” states Acting Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Inspector Rob Pikola. “We condemn this incident and take all acts of violence in our community very seriously.”

The BC Hate Crimes Team has also been engaged to ensure any hate elements are identified and investigated.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. city says no to flying pride flag at local facilities
Next story
Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Just Posted

Langley’s Veronica Robertson won the women’s 400 meters at the Simon Fraser University (SFU) High Performance No. 1 meet held Saturday, March 18 in Burnaby. (SFU/Wikipedia)
Langley’s Veronica Robertson wins 400 metres race at SFU High Performance No. 1 meet

Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. Someone else tried to paint over them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Graffiti complaint about bumpy road patching in Langley City

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township takes budget feedback until March 27