Suspects sought in Aldergrove thefts

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with two investigations of theft in Aldergrove.
Police file number 2018-4208: Police allege the pictured male stole a PS4 Playstation from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on February 5. The Caucasian male was wearing a black and red Bulls baseball cap, purple headphones, a black jacket, grey sweatpants and brown shoes.
Police file number 2018-6597: Home Hardware in Aldergrove reported a theft of a shower head on February 25. The suspect was seen leaving in a beige or silver SUV.
If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers. Talk: 1-800-222-8477 or Type: www.solvecrime.ca