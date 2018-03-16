Suspects sought in Aldergrove thefts

Police file number 2018-4208: Police allege the pictured male stole a PS4 Playstation from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on February 5.

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with two investigations of theft in Aldergrove.

Police file number 2018-4208: Police allege the pictured male stole a PS4 Playstation from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on February 5. The Caucasian male was wearing a black and red Bulls baseball cap, purple headphones, a black jacket, grey sweatpants and brown shoes.

Police file number 2018-6597: Home Hardware in Aldergrove reported a theft of a shower head on February 25. The suspect was seen leaving in a beige or silver SUV.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers. Talk: 1-800-222-8477 or Type: www.solvecrime.ca