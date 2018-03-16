Suspects sought in Aldergrove thefts

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with two investigations

Police file number 2018-4208: Police allege the pictured male stole a PS4 Playstation from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on February 5.

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with two investigations of theft in Aldergrove.

Police file number 2018-4208: Police allege the pictured male stole a PS4 Playstation from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on February 5. The Caucasian male was wearing a black and red Bulls baseball cap, purple headphones, a black jacket, grey sweatpants and brown shoes.

Police file number 2018-6597: Home Hardware in Aldergrove reported a theft of a shower head on February 25. The suspect was seen leaving in a beige or silver SUV.

If you have information that might assist with any of the above investigations, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers. Talk: 1-800-222-8477 or Type: www.solvecrime.ca

 

Police file number 2018-6597: Home Hardware in Aldergrove reported a theft of a shower head on February 25.

Previous story
Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them
Next story
$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

City’s bid for $6 million to improve Fraser Highway denied

Abbotsford had hoped to use money on improvements to Fraser Highway

VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

VIDEO: For the love of dogs: senior ladies dedicated LAPS volunteers

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle has been walking dogs at Langley’s shelter for two-plus decades

Man convicted last month for drugs and guns found guilty of another 10 charges

Corey Perkins of Abbotsford concludes second trial in less than a month

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case study

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

Suspects sought in Aldergrove thefts

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with two investigations

Work starts for a wider Lougheed Highway on north side of Fraser River

Upgrades part of a $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission corridor.

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Most Read