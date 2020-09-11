Langley RCMP are looking for this man in relation to the theft of a pair of work boots from the Otter Co-op store on Aug. 26. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Suspects sought in assault, boot theft

Langley RCMP are investigating two local crimes

Two men were attacked with bear spray and a bladed weapon in a scuffle outside the Langley City 7-Eleven in July, Langley RCMP say.

The incident took place on July 31, when two men in the area around the store saw two men and a woman, all Caucasian, exit the store around 3 a.m.

The two groups exchanged words, and the woman allegedly sprayed the area with bear spray, said Cpl. Holly Largy, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

After some more arguing, the two groups of men scuffled. One of the victims emerged with two slashes on his arm. According to Largy, he wasn’t sure what type of weapon caused the injuries.

The suspects all left in a white Ford truck, either a Bronco or a Ranger, with a broken taillight and an N sticker on the back.

Police are hoping for witnesses who can identify the suspects, or anyone who might have dash cam footage of the area on July 31, at 3:15 a.m.

In another, unrelated incident, Langley RCMP are also looking for a man who stole work boots from the Otter Co-op on Aug. 26.

The man is Caucasian, with dark brown hair, and he was wearing an open plaid buttoned shirt, with shorts.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

