Suspects sought in Langley arson, booze theft

Police are looking for suspects in two separate crimes

Someone started a Dumpster fire in Langley, and the local RCMP would like the public’s help in catching him.

The suspected arsonist was spotted allegedly setting the fire in the 19600 block of Willowbrook Drive on May 24, according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

He’s one of several suspects police are looking for right now.

Mounties are also looking for a man who allegedly stole alcohol from the BC Liquor Store in Aldergrove on May 11.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his late 30s, wearing a black baseball cap, with marks on his arms. He was seen leaving in an older Buick, said Largy.

Police would also like to know if anyone has seen a lime-green Norco Storm bicycle, stolen from the Goodnight Inn between 4 and 9 p.m. on April 20.

Anyone with information on the suspects in any of the cases can call the Langley RCMPat 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

