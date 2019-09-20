Suspects sought in Langley crimes

Langley RCMP have released surveillance photos of a number of suspects

Langley RCMP are looking for a number of suspects after thefts and credit card fraud at Langley stores over the summer.

Police have released video surveillance images of suspects from several incidents, including:

• A man allegedly stole perfume from The Bay on July 6. The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 40 years old, and was wearing glasses.

• A man at the Aldergrove Save-On-Foods allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases on Aug. 5.

• A man allegedly stole a phone charger from the Langley Superstore outlet on Aug. 10. The suspect is Caucasian, with a slim build, stubbly beard, a rosary tattoo on his left hand and a tear drop tattoo under his left eye. He was wearing a black and white hooded jacket, black shorts, and a white Air Jordan hat.

• Hair products were stolen from the Willowbrook Shopper’s Drug Mart on Aug. 19. The suspect is South Asian, in his early 20s, with a slim build, about 5’11” with slicked back hair, wearing a jean shift and blue jeans.

• A woman allegedly stole items from Roots Canada on Aug. 21. The suspect is about 5’2” and has medium length brown hair. She was wearing black pants and a grey cardigan.

• Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole cosmetics from the Superstore on Aug. 21. The suspect is Caucasian, about 30 years old, 5’6”, with long brown hair and a slim build. She was wearing a baseball cap with a white rim, prescription glasses, a red hoodie under a pink jacket, and black pants.

• A 2008 Triumph Daytona 675 motorcycle was stolen from the parking garage of a Willoughby condo complex on Aug. 23, with two suspects caught on camera. A 5’10” Caucasian man with a medium build, black hair, black T-shirt and shoes, a red and black jacket and carrying a green and grey backpack, and a 5’7” Caucasian woman wearing a black sweater, black tights, white running shoes, and a grey backpack are suspects in the theft.

• A man allegedly stole liquor from the BC Liquor Store in Aldergrove on Aug. 24. The suspect is described as First Nations in his 20s, with a shaved head. He was wearing a grey hoodie and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca.

 

