Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A bright-red distinctive show car was stolen sometime over the winter

Langley Mounties are searching for suspects in a number of recent thefts, ranging from a pair of work boots to a catalytic converter to a distinctive show car.

The show car, a black, red, and yellow open-topped 1920s-style vehicle, was stolen from a storage warehouse in Aldergrove sometime over the past four months, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The other recent thefts include:

• Shoplifting Timberland boots from Mark’s Work Wearhouse on March 6. The suspect is a Caucasian man with curly brown hair who was wearing blue jeans, a maroon jacket, an Adidas camouflage hoodie, sunglasses, and black running shoes.

• The use of a stolen credit card to purchase liquor at Berezan Liquor Store on March 23rd, by a grey-bearded Caucasian man.

• The theft of a catalytic converter on April 4. A Ford Ranger pickup truck is thought to be linked to the theft, and RCMP have released an image of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, leave a tip with CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca.

