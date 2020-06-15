This man is suspected in the theft of license plates from a car in Aldergrove

Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

Someone stole a one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola sign from a Fort Langley antique store the afternoon of June 11, the Langley RCMP say.

The theft is one of a number of incidents police are looking into, and asking for the public’s help in locating stolen items and suspects.

The Coke sign was stolen from the Village Antiques Mall in Fort Langley, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Mounties are also looking for a suspects in a number of recent crimes, including:

• The theft of license plates from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Aldergrove on May 26

• A Caucasian man in his 20s allegedly stole knives from Superstore on May 29. He was wearing a white baseball cap and black hooded sweatshirt and pants

• Two men who allegedly stole food from a Husky Gas Station in the 6800 block of 216th Street on June 8. Both are described as Caucasian, one of them with red hair and wearing a black jacket, and the second had black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black ball cap

• A man allegedly stole alcohol from the liquor store in the 19600 block of Willowbrook Drive on June 11

• Police are also looking for the owner of a stolen bicycle which was recovered in the Walnut Grove area

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMPRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This bike, thought to be stolen, was recently recovered in Walnut Grove.

Someone took this Coke sign from a Fort Langley antique store

This man is a suspect in the theft of knives from a local store.

The suspect in a liquor store shoplifting.

This is one of the men suspected in a food theft from a Langley gas station.

Previous story
Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man
Next story
Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Just Posted

Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

Langley man combats superstitions about albinism in Africa

People with pigment condition being blamed for COVID-19, he says

Aldergrove legion re-opens with temperature gauge and other COVID safety measures in action

The local legion reopened partially this June after three months of a pandemic-enforced shutdown

Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man

John Letourneau says it is the same stretch of river that claimed artist Toni Onley’s life in 2004

Three confirmed dead in Langley house fire

Homicide investigators release update

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Petition launched urging Abbotsford Police officers to use body cameras

Online petition has collected 300 signatures, APD said earlier this month they shelved camera plans

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Most Read