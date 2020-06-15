Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

This man is suspected in the theft of license plates from a car in Aldergrove

Someone stole a one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola sign from a Fort Langley antique store the afternoon of June 11, the Langley RCMP say.

The theft is one of a number of incidents police are looking into, and asking for the public’s help in locating stolen items and suspects.

The Coke sign was stolen from the Village Antiques Mall in Fort Langley, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Mounties are also looking for a suspects in a number of recent crimes, including:

• The theft of license plates from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Aldergrove on May 26

• A Caucasian man in his 20s allegedly stole knives from Superstore on May 29. He was wearing a white baseball cap and black hooded sweatshirt and pants

• Two men who allegedly stole food from a Husky Gas Station in the 6800 block of 216th Street on June 8. Both are described as Caucasian, one of them with red hair and wearing a black jacket, and the second had black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black ball cap

• A man allegedly stole alcohol from the liquor store in the 19600 block of Willowbrook Drive on June 11

• Police are also looking for the owner of a stolen bicycle which was recovered in the Walnut Grove area

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMPRCMPtheft



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

This bike, thought to be stolen, was recently recovered in Walnut Grove.

Someone took this Coke sign from a Fort Langley antique store

This man is a suspect in the theft of knives from a local store.

The suspect in a liquor store shoplifting.