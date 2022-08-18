Suspects sought in thefts including boots and shoes from Aldergrove’s Otter Co-op

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects caught on camera

A man allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Aldergrove Safeway. (Langley RCMP)

Langley Mounties are looking for suspects in several crimes, along with stolen bicycle and a travel trailer taken in recent weeks.

Police have released surveillance images or photos of the stolen items, in the hope that members of the public will call in with tips.

Recent investigations include:

• A man and a woman who allegedly made a purchase at the No Frills in Langley City with a stolen credit card on July 20.

• A woman who allegedly stole shoes, clothing, and a purse from the Otter Co-op on July 24.

• A man who allegedly stole boots from the Co-op on July 27.

• A man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Aldergrove Safeway on July 31. The man is described as Caucasian, about 30 years old, with his right arm tattooed with a sleeve. The was wearing a black baseball cap, a grey tank top, blue camouflage shorts, and black shoes.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Mounties are also looking for stolen goods, including two bicycles taken from a residential garage in Langley City on May 31, and a trailer taken from a Langley City home sometime overnight from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes can call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

One of two bicycles stolen in Langley in July. (Langley RCMP)

Another bicycle stolen in Langley in July. (Langley RCMP)

A suspect in the theft of boots from the Otter Co-op. (Langley RCMP)

A woman who allegedly stole shoes, clothing, and a purse from the Otter Co-op. (Langley RCMP)

This couple allegedly made a purchase at No Frills with a stolen credit card. (Langley RCMP)