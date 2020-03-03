Suspects stole hundreds in groceries, probiotics from Langley stores

Police are looking for suspects in a number of recent crimes

Langley Mounties are looking for suspects in a number of cases, including the thefts of hundreds of dollars of groceries and probiotics at local stores.

The recent incidents include:

• A couple allegedly stole more than $400 worth of groceries from the Otter Co-op on Feb. 8.

• A man allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy items at both Husky and 7-Eleven in Langley. He was seen leaving in a white hatchback-style vehicle.

• A couple allegedly stole a microphone and mic stand worth more than $800 from the Tom Lee Music outlet on Feb. 21.

• A woman allegedly took groceries from the Langley City Save-On-Foods on Feb. 22. The woman is described as Caucasian, about 25, with brown, shoulder length hair. She was wearing a greenish jacket, black boots, and was carrying a large purse.

• A man allegedly took a pair of shoes from the Sport Chek on Feb. 24. The suspect in his 50s, is 6’0”, and was wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans, and carrying a large duffel bag.

• A man allegedly took $550 worth of probiotics from Superstore on Feb. 24. The man is described as South Asian, is about 5’8” tall, and was wearing a grey coat.

• A woman’s bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Feb. 29. The bike is a 2012 Norco Rideau Hybrid 21-speed, blue with a black leaf and vine design.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information about the thefts can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also visit www.solvecrime.ca.

