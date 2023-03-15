Suspicious balcony fire at Langley’s Paddington Station

One of the complex’s buildings was gutted by fire in 2016

A minor fire at Paddington Station is considered suspicious, and the Langley RCMP are investigating. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A suspicious balcony fire in Langley City’s Paddington Station housing complex did little damage, but caused the temporary evacuation of numerous residents early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on a second-floor balcony in the condo and townhouse complex, in the 5600 block of 201A Street, according to Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

No one was injured, and the residents of the affected unit were not home at the time of the fire. The building is now equipped with sprinklers.

However, the RCMP believe the fire may be an arson, and they are asking for anyone who saw something suspicious, or has security video footage of the area around the time of the fire, to come forward and speak to Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Residents were able to return to their homes after a short time.

Paddington Station suffered a massive fire in 2016 that displaced about 100 residents until 2018.

That fire began on an upper floor balcony and got into the roof, spreading out of control.

The fire led to changes in rules for sprinklers in new multi-family homes in B.C.

PREVIOUSLY: Paddington residents welcomed back into homes after 2016 fire

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley City