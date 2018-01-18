Suspicious blaze guts car in Langley City

RCMP are investigating and looking for a suspect vehicle.

Langley RCMP are looking into a suspected arson that destroyed a car in Langley City Tuesday morning.

At about 5:55 a.m., Mounties were called to the scene of a burning car in the 20200 block of 54th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local detachment.

A Honda Civic had been set on fire, Largy said.

A blue mid-2000s model Dodge Ram pickup was seen leaving the scene of the suspected arson, Largy said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

