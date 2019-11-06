The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

RCMP are reminding the public that the spooky season is now over until next year, after a suspicious clown was spotted walking through 108 Mile Ranch on Tuesday.

“The clown was wearing a suit with polka dots and red, fluffy cotton balls attached to it,” according to 100 Mile House Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

RELATED: Driver “bumped” volunteer firefighter over with truck, then assaulted firefighter, say RCMP

RELATED: Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Police received the report from someone who said the clown didn’t respond when they stopped to ask the person if they were okay.

“Other area neighbours heard about the incident and were out patrolling as well, but no one else came into contact with the person in the clown suit.”

RCMP report that the clown had no red balloons and did not talk about how we all float down here. The investigation is concluded, hopefully, according to Nielsen.

“While we do admire the commitment of this particular clown, 100 Mile House RCMP notes that Halloween is over, folks.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal
Next story
Air quality advisory ends for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Josh Desrosiers curled with the Tardi rink in 2014

Aldergrove cadets march on BC Place at half-time for veterans

Army and naval cadets show at BC Lions’ half-time salute to the veterans on Nov. 2

Snow plow rodeo trains Langley drivers for winter weather

Drivers had to do everything from park a big truck to push a soccer ball

VIDEO: 36 memorial trees ‘hiding in plain sight’ around Langley

Brian Croft is searching for information to locate symbolic maples honouring fallen soldiers

No bail for alleged carjacking jewelry store robber

A judge turned down a request to release a man accused of a crime spree, awaiting trial

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Man who killed wife in Mission in 2002 seeks earlier parole eligibility

Jamie Kokotailo received life sentence for stabbing wife multiple times

Air quality advisory ends for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Fine particulate matter levels have decreased

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Most Read