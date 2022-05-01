Suspicious device found along Vancouver marathon route delays race start

“Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event”

An explosive-looking device was found near Vancouver’s Science World May 1. (Credit: Science World)

The discovery of an explosive-looking device delayed the start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday (May 1).

Police were called to the race area near Science World shortly after 5 a.m. after a volunteer spotted a suspicious object. Police cordoned off the area and bomb technicians examined the device.

They determined it wasn’t at risk of exploding, but delayed the start of the race while they rendered the device inert.

“This is extremely concerning, and it appears the device was strategically placed along the half marathon route, where runners would be passing close by,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event.”

Investigators are collecting evidence and no arrests have been made.

VancouverVancouver Police