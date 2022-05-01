An explosive-looking device was found near Vancouver’s Science World May 1. (Credit: Science World)

An explosive-looking device was found near Vancouver’s Science World May 1. (Credit: Science World)

Suspicious device found along Vancouver marathon route delays race start

“Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event”

The discovery of an explosive-looking device delayed the start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday (May 1).

Police were called to the race area near Science World shortly after 5 a.m. after a volunteer spotted a suspicious object. Police cordoned off the area and bomb technicians examined the device.

They determined it wasn’t at risk of exploding, but delayed the start of the race while they rendered the device inert.

“This is extremely concerning, and it appears the device was strategically placed along the half marathon route, where runners would be passing close by,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event.”

Investigators are collecting evidence and no arrests have been made.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverVancouver Police

Previous story
Ottawa biker church vandalized as Rolling Thunder rally enters third day

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley Capitals player Matthew Edwards has signed with the Vancouver Giants. (Giants)
Giants sign Edwards

Derrick Pelley was recently elected the new president of the Aldergrove Business Association. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Business Association looks to grow community ties

Jesper Vikman’s 50-save shutout on Saturday, April 30, was a new single-game franchise record for the Vancouver Giants. There has also been no recorded shutout of 50-or-more saves in the WHL playoffs beyond 2004. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Jesper Vikman’s historic 50-save shutout moves Vancouver Giants one game away from historic win

Jordan Tardi will be playing for Muyres Curling, a new Saskatchewan men’s team skipped by Dallan Muyres. The announcement was made on Saturday, April 23. (Instagram)
Jordan Tardi to play for Saskatchewan team