Township investigators were at residential property in Aldergrove Tuesday, May 25, 2020 after a fire broke out outside a vacant home yesterday night. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

‘Suspicious’ fire at Langley property listed for $3M

Invesitgators were at the scene Tuesday morning

Township firefighters responded to what investigators are now calling a suspicious house fire at a Langley property late Monday night.

“No one was living in the home at the time,” Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson told Langley Advance Times Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

The call to firefighters around midnight was made by someone living in another residence on the property at 26088 56 Ave.

The fire started at the exterior of the home, but was contained.

“The house is not destroyed,” Ferguson confirmed.

[story continues below post]

Investigators were at the scene Tuesday morning and have now confirmed the fire is considered suspicious. RCMP will be looking further into the matter, Ferguson said.

The nearly 40 acre property where the home is located is listed for sale on Real Estate Wire (REW) for almost $3 million.

