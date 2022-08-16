SUV clips mobility scooter rider in Langley hit and run

Police are asking for dashcam footage or witnesses who can help

A Langley man was lucky to escape without injury after he was clipped by an SUV at a downtown intersection in July.

The hit and run happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 23, when a man riding a medical scooter was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe at 203rd Street and Fraser Highway, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The Tahoe was either dark blue or black in colour.

Although the man on the scooter was knocked to the ground, he was not badly hurt and didn’t require an ambulance, said Largy.

RCMP are now asking if there are any witnesses, or any drivers who may have had dashcam footage that can help shed light on the hit and run.

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

