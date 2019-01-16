Contributed

SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

An accident in Kelowna yesterday had Orchard Park Mall customers scratching their heads.

The accident, which occurred just before 2 p.m., involved a silver SUV which somehow managed to get itself wedged on top of a car in the parking lot near the mall’s exit on Dilworth Drive.

“Emergency crews responded to the scene where they located a grey Isuzu Rodeo SUV on top of two parked vehicles, a red Pontiac Grand Am and a white Ford Focus,” according to Jesse O’Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Witnesses told police that the vehicle was mobile through the mall parking lot, when its driver lost control, suddenly accelerated, and became airborne after striking cement curbing,” he said in an emailed statement.

“It is believed that the driver, a Kelowna woman in her 5os, may have confused the vehicles brake pedal for the accelerator pedal. Miraculously both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time and the lone occupant of the Isuzu was uninjured. All vehicles were towed from the scene,” O’Donaghey said.

The accident wasn’t the only one reported in Kelowna Tuesday.

An accident was also reported along Harvey Avenue, at the Spall Road intersection.

READ MORE: Accident reported on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice
Next story
Florida city moves to ban sunscreens that could damage reefs

Just Posted

Langley-raised catcher to play on Team Canada at Pan Am Games qualifier tournament

Kellin Deglan is headed to Brazil at the end of the month to play ball with Team Canada

Trappers back to peak form

Langley Junior B Team aims for playoffs

WIN: Langley thespian stars in upcoming ‘psychological thriller’

Langley’s Andrew Wood plays the role of Lieutenant Walker in Night Watch.

Make-A-Wish BC grants Langley girl’s wish

Mae Ten Haaf battled a brain tumour much of her young life, and recently returned from Disney World.

Mark Warawa won’t run in the next election

Langley MP issues a statement about his impending retirement from politics.

Giant rotating ice disk forms in Maine river

Ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide has formed in the Presumpscot River

SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well

Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

Man, two children sent to hospital after Vancouver carbon monoxide leak

Nine people were evacuated from the home in south Vancouver

5 to start your day

Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial, Gillette ad stirs online uproar and more

Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash

B.C. teacher reprimanded after telling kids about deaths, Pickton murders

Tracy Joseph Fairley resigned from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district April 23, 2018

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external committee

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Most Read